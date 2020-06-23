Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Salt Lake Community College

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire at the Taylorsville building of Salt Lake Community College Monday.

Fire officials say the fire started around 5:20 near 4600 S Redwood Rd at the Salt Lake Community College.

#BREAKING: 2 alarm fire at Salt Lake Community College (Taylorsville campus). Firefighters in defense mode. PIO is en route to give more information. I'm live on @abc4utah News at 6 in the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/4Zac43AyVW — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) June 23, 2020

The fire is reportedly in the Applied Technology building but no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Fire officials say the building is under construction and the walls have been knocked down making it easier for the fire to spread fast. They added that the fire may have started from the roof.





The building was reportedly vacant and there were supplies inside the building because it was under construction at the time of the fire.

Crews from West Valley City fire, Unified fire, Murray and Taylorville fire are helping figh the fire and will be on scene for several hours to extinguish the fire.

ABC4’s Brittany Johnson is on scene with more details below.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

