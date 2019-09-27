Firefighter experiences medical emergency during training exercise

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_.jpg

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah County firefighter was hospitalized Thursday following a medical emergency during a training exercise.

Utah County Sheriff’s office said Woodland Hills Fire Department was conducting a training exercise Thursday night that included live actors, vehicles and role players.

Sgt. Fackrell said during the exercise, one the firefighters stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

He was treated on the scene and flown to a hospital in Provo. His condition was reported as “stable.”

No other information was released regarding the incident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories