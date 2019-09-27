Firefighter experiences medical emergency during training exercise

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah County firefighter was hospitalized Thursday following a medical emergency during a training exercise.

Utah County Sheriff’s office said Woodland Hills Fire Department was conducting a training exercise Thursday night that included live actors, vehicles and role players.

Sgt. Fackrell said during the exercise, one the firefighters stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

He was treated on the scene and flown to a hospital in Provo. His condition was reported as “stable.”

No other information was released regarding the incident.

