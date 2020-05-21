Utah (ABC4 News) — With Memorial Day fast approaching, families across the state will be getting out their grills for barbecues and family gatherings.

Though grilling can be a fun way to celebrate, Memorial weekend is possibly the busiest time of the year for grill fires, said David Reed, Weber Fire District Deputy Chief and Fire Marshall.

This is because people may be grilling for the first time of the year, and the equipment may be dirty or in need of repair, which are fire hazards, Reed said.

According to Reed, common causes of grill fires include excess grease, faulty equipment such as a leaky propane hose, and leaving the grill close to combustibles or unattended.

The best way to put out a grease fire from a grill, Reed said, is to use a fire extinguisher. It may also be helpful to keep a spray bottle of water nearby to decrease grease flare ups.

Reed recommended keeping these safety tips in mind while grilling this Memorial Day:

Thoroughly clean and repair your grill before use Ensure that the grill is a safe distance from structures and combustibles Keep a fire extinguisher and spray water bottle for grease flare-ups close by Do not grill on an unsprinklered apartment balcony with propane tanks that are larger than one pound; this is illegal Use common sense and be aware. Monitor the grill at all times

