Fire takes over Provo home, cause remains unknown

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rush to a house fire out of Provo, Saturday.

On April 17, the Provo Fire and Rescue team were dispatched to the area 4390 north and 250 north for reports of a structure fire at 10:02 p.m.

According to the team, the fire is to believed to have sparked from the outside of the home.

As crew members arrived on scene, the home was evacuated and the fire was taken under control.

There are no injuries as a result of this fire.

The Provo Fire and Rescue team states that the house fire also remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.