Fire stations across the U.S. light up red in honor of fallen firefighters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire station across the United States lit their stations red after sunset to honor fallen firefighters.

Light the Night was sponsored by the National Fallen firefighter foundation. The event happens every year to remember the firefighters lost in the line of duty during the previous year.

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

In 2019, there were 119 firefighters that lost their lives in the line of duty.