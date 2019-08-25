Fire season burns on

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Red flag warnings are posted for Northern Utah this weekend, with dry air dominating the state of Utah. Red Flag warnings indicate critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or are imminent. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior. Warnings are posted by the National Weather Service, and this current weather pattern indicated fire danger will linger for the next several weeks.

“We did have a heavy spike in fire activity a couple of weeks ago when we had that thunderstorm activity. But since then, we haven’t been active at all on the weather Front,” Jason Curry of the Division of Fire, Forestry and State Lands said.

The lack of lightning means all fires are human caused, and this year, more than 65 percent of Utah wildfires were started by people. Crews are battling blazes, and this year, exploding shooting targets have re-emerged as culprits to fires.

“Unfortunately, some of the products are labeled appropriately, there are not sufficient warnings on some of them, so kids go out and shoot these things and before they know it they are in the middle of a fire,” Jason Curry of the Division of Fire, Forestry and State Lands said.

More than 650 fires have charred Utah land this season, and until a season ending event, we will be fighting hot, dry conditions which allow flames to easily spread through our dry, tall native grasses.