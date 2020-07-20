Fire restrictions issued for Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett Counties

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Utah Department of Natural Resources issued fire restrictions for three counties in Utah that go into effect on Wednesday.

In a press release issued by the DNR, they said the restriction was necessary “due to current and forecasted weather conditions, coupled with the extremely dry vegetation conditions in northeastern Utah.”

The following acts are prohibited in the areas described below until rescinded by the Utah State Forester:

Setting, building, maintaining, attending or using open fires of any kind, except within the facilities designated for them in improved campgrounds, picnic areas or home sites where

running water is present.

running water is present. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

Only persons with a permit or waiver issued by the Division, specifically authorizing a specified act at a specific location or any on-duty firefighter in the performance of an official duty is exempt from the restrictions.

The order is in effect for all unincorporated private and all state lands within Duchesne, Uintah, and Daggett counties. This order does not affect private lands within incorporated towns or city limits.

Any of the above acts is a violation of state law and is punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. These restrictions will be enforced by county law enforcement.