UTAH (ABC4) – As drought status throughout the state worsens and precipitation levels continue to drop, Color County Interagency Fire Managers are implementing fire restriction that will go into effect on June 2 at 12:01 a.m. on the Arizona Strip as well as all unincorporated county, state, and federally administrated public lands in the Utah counties of Washington, Kane, Garfield, and Iron.
“May through August is typically a critical time for southern Utahns as both visitor numbers and fire danger tends to exponentially increase. This year’s outlook is no different,” said Bureau of Land Management Color Country and Paria River Districts Fire Management Officer Josh Tibbetts.
Along with the new fire restrictions, Utah Interagency Fire Managers are also prohibiting the following acts:
- No campfires or open fires outside of agency improved and maintained campgrounds and home sites in southwest Utah. Running water is required on cabins or homesites on unincorporated private land. Devices fueled by liquid petroleum are allowed.
- No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limit (city-specific restrictions may apply).
- No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition.
- No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.
- No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor (if required).
- No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle, or building.
- No open fires of any kind are allowed in Zion National Park.
- Campfires are allowed in agency improved and maintained campgrounds at Lava Point.
- Campfires are allowed at Glen Canyon in established campgrounds within established rings and below the high-water mark, only in areas completely void of vegetation.
Fire Managers note that fire restrictions will differ slightly among agencies, and the restrictions will not apply to incorporated cities.