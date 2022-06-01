UTAH (ABC4) – As drought status throughout the state worsens and precipitation levels continue to drop, Color County Interagency Fire Managers are implementing fire restriction that will go into effect on June 2 at 12:01 a.m. on the Arizona Strip as well as all unincorporated county, state, and federally administrated public lands in the Utah counties of Washington, Kane, Garfield, and Iron.

“May through August is typically a critical time for southern Utahns as both visitor numbers and fire danger tends to exponentially increase. This year’s outlook is no different,” said Bureau of Land Management Color Country and Paria River Districts Fire Management Officer Josh Tibbetts.

Along with the new fire restrictions, Utah Interagency Fire Managers are also prohibiting the following acts: