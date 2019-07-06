Breaking News
Southern California rattled by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. Reports it was felt in the Las Vegas Valley.

Fire reported near Big Hollow Shooting Range in Wasatch County

Big Hollow Gun Range Fire

Photo: Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in Wasatch County Friday evening.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 Center received a call about the wildfire near Big Hollow Shooting Range around 7 p.m.

The fire grew to about 100 acres Friday night.

Officials say residents may see smoke on the south side of the valley, but Wasatch County Fire District is working hard to contain the fire.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

