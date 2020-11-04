Fire officials remind Utahns of fire restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire officials want to remind the public about fire restrictions and fire safety.
Even though many fire restrictions have been lifted in Utah, fire officials say some are still in effect.
Fire season is not over and officials say conditions are unreasonably dry.
Abandoned and improperly extinguished campfires can and still are causing fires.
Learn more about the fire restrictions that are still in effect.
