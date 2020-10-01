Fire near Millcreek: “We’re concerned about it,” mayor says

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Wednesday night, Forest Service and city officials briefed residents in the Olympus Cove neighborhood about a fire that is still visible more than a week after it started.

The Neffs Fire is roughly 40 percent contained, and it’s just 60 acres in size. But the wisps of smoke above this Millcreek neighborhood are a reminder that fire still burns — and risk still exists.

“This neighborhood is shrouded in scrub oak, which is among the worst flammable products on the hillside. So we’ve always been concerned about wildland fire in this neighborhood, now we have an ignition source that’s burning on the hillside,” said Mayor Jeff Silvestrini.

“We’re concerned about it,” he added.

On Wednesday, officials briefed residents on what evacuations might look like if a massive wind event were to move the fire close to homes.

“We’re all kind of in shell shock about the hurricane windstorm we had,” said Silvestrini.

“If we had that event now, that would bring that fire right down into that neighborhood,” he added.

Roughly 500 homes are in the neighborhood, he says. He told residents Wednesday night to expect the fire to keep burning until we get rain or snow.