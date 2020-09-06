Fire erupts at Box Elder County recycling plant

PLYMOUTH, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire erupted Saturday night at Western Metals Recycling, sending flames high into the evening sky.

Box Elder County Fire Marshall Corey Barton says the fire started just before six p.m. in a pile of automobile scraps at the recycling plant located at 7400 West and 21200 North.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was threatening several structures in the area.

Fire Marshall Barton says multiple fire agencies in Box Elder County were called to the fight the fire that was said to be a block long and at least 20-feet high.

Firefighters are still on scene and were able to protect the structures. The cause of the fire is unknown.

No injuries were reported in the fire.