SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fifteen adults were displaced Thursday after an attic fire spread to several apartments in a Cottonwood Heights apartment building.

Unified Fire Police says that crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a fire in the attic of an eight-plex near 2300 E 6800 S. Multiple families were affected after hot spots spread through the walls into apartments. Fire officials say deep insulation in the attic led to the expansion of the fire.

The Unified Fire Authority responded to an attic fire that spread to several apartments in a Cottonwood Heights apartment building on Thursday, Nov. 9. (Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority)

Crews worked for several hours pulling most of the ceiling and insulation out. The extent of the damage has not been released.

While authorities have not reported any injuries, the Red Cross responded to help 15 adults who were affected. No children or pets were displaced.

The Red Cross provided those displaced with food, clothing, and financial assistance. They are also ensuring everyone has a place to stay.

The cause of the fire has not been released.