Fire destroys multiple cars and storage units in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four cars and 10 small storage units were destroyed in a single alarm fire Monday.
Officials said an adjacent building suffered some damage from the flames, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it became involved.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.
