Fire destroys multiple cars and storage units in Orem

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Orem Fire Department

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four cars and 10 small storage units were destroyed in a single alarm fire Monday.

Officials said an adjacent building suffered some damage from the flames, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it became involved.

Courtesy: Orem Fire Department

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to fire officials.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Robotic exoskeleton helps woman, with MS, walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotic exoskeleton helps woman, with MS, walk"

Utah police community grieves sudden passing of Sandy City Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah police community grieves sudden passing of Sandy City Police Chief"

Education is the main focus of Draper’s clean air campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Education is the main focus of Draper’s clean air campaign"

Woman rescued after being struck in head by falling ice in Provo Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman rescued after being struck in head by falling ice in Provo Canyon"

When dial phones changed everything

Thumbnail for the video titled "When dial phones changed everything"

Australia: carrots and feed dropped for wildlife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australia: carrots and feed dropped for wildlife"
More Video News

Don't Miss