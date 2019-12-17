Fire danger rises during winter, holidays

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters warned of the dangers of space heaters and propane heaters Monday.

“You should never leave these unattended, so if you’re going to use a space heater of any kind — if you’re not in the room with it, if you’re not in the workshop with it, if you’re not in the tent with it, it should be off,” said Matthew McFarland, with Unified Fire Authority.

In Clinton, Utah, a family of 6 was recently displaced from their home after a propane heater was apparently left unattended in the garage.

The fire caused roughly $300,000 in damage.

But it’s not just space heaters that can pose a fire risk. Activity in the kitchen — which ramps up for the holidays — can lead to fire danger, too.

“80 to 85 percent of home fires begin in the kitchen, most of those begin on the stove or near the stove, so these things come together as a perfect storm to create an extra hazard — or a fire load, this time of year,” said McFarland.

