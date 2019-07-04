Fire danger increases with high winds and possible storms

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fireworks may pose a fire danger this Fourth of July Holiday as high winds and lightning storms are expected to move in.

Firefighters are encouraging people to attend a professional fire show instead of lighting up fireworks at home to minimize the dangers.

“Fires, especially in the wildland interface, open fields, they will travel extremely fast. And where we have winds coming up this week, that’s just going to push that so much quicker,” said Chief Jeff Bassett with the South Davis Metro Fire Department. “We would just recommend people to wait for those storms to come through. Let them pass through and enjoy their fireworks after that,” he added.

There are many restricted areas in Utah where people cannot do fireworks. If caught, you could face a fine.