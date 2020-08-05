Fire crews worked to extinguish large commercial fire in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a large commercial fire Wednesday.

The three alarm fire erupted near 4970 West and 2100 South, according to fire officials.

Fire crews say they were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

