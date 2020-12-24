Fire crews work to extinguish Millcreek house fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Fire Authority worked to extinguish a house fire in Millcreek Thursday evening.

The fire was burning at a duplex near 3846 South 1030 East. Fire officials say one side of the duplex was involved in the fire.

The fire was first reported around 8 p.m.

All occupants exited the structure safely and the fire is now under control, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

