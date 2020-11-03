Fire crews work to extinguish fire affecting roadway on I-80

SALT LAKE COUNT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews work to extringuish a fire thats affecting traffic.

The fire is burning Eastbound I-80 at milepost 116 on bangeter highway in Salt Lake County.

Officials estimate that the fire will be cleared at 4:45 p.m.

No injuries or crashes have been reported as a result of the fire.

