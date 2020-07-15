Fire crews responding to wildfire on Kennecott property in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a fire near Butterfield Canyon.

The fire which started at 4 p.m. is moving south and has burned about 5 to 7 acres, according to fire officials. The fire is located near 12800 South and Bacchus Hwy in Herriman.

Fire crews say the fire was held in check by all the roads surrounding the fire and provided a fuel break to slow the spread and allow firefighters to knock down the flames.

The fire is reportedly under control. Firefighters are mopping up hotspots and patrolling the edge of the fire.

No structures have been threatened and fire officials say about 6 to 7 fire apparatus are on scene fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.

