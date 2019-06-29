Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in Salt Lake City.

According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire, which is near northbound I-15 at milepost 307 near 700 South, is under control. The tweet indicated the fire was started by sparks from a trailer that was traveling on I-15.

Working incident: Large grass fire 600 S. I-15 north bound. PIO en route ETA twenty minutes. Media staging half a block east of the incident. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) June 29, 2019

Update: Fire is under control. Fire started due to sparks from a trailer traveling NB on I-15. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) June 29, 2019

