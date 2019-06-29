Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in Salt Lake City.
According to a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire, which is near northbound I-15 at milepost 307 near 700 South, is under control. The tweet indicated the fire was started by sparks from a trailer that was traveling on I-15.
ABC4 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
