Fire crews battle wildfire near homes and the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Salt Lake near the University of Utah.

Fire officials are calling it the Connecticut Fire and it is estimated at 10 acres. The fire is burning above East Tomahawk Drive in Salt Lake City, near the Federal Heights neighborhood.

Fire officials have called for air support to help battle the fire that they say is also burning close to the “U” sign.

Structures are reportedly threatened and two homes were evacuated as a result of the fire.

The immediate threat to structures has been mitigated for the time being and fire officials say the 2 mandatory evacuations have been lifted.

There are however about 12 homes that are still on a pre evacuation notice as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as it becomes available.