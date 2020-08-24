Fire crews battle wildfire in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Iron County Sunday evening.
The Fire which officials say was lightning-caused is estimated at 30 acres and is burning east of I-15 near mile marker 64. The fire has been dubbed the Bench fire.
No structures are threatened by the fire.
I-15 is open both directions but fire officials say vehicles are being escorted through the area so travel is slow.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.