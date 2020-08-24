Fire crews battle wildfire in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Iron County Sunday evening.

The Fire which officials say was lightning-caused is estimated at 30 acres and is burning east of I-15 near mile marker 64. The fire has been dubbed the Bench fire.

No structures are threatened by the fire.

I-15 is open both directions but fire officials say vehicles are being escorted through the area so travel is slow.