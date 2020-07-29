Fire crews battle wildfire in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in Davis County.

The fire is near Centerville but officials say no structures are currently treatened by the fire.

The fire has been dubbed the Duell fire. Firefighters were reportedly able to respond quickly to the fire and stop the spread at two acres.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

