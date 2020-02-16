Homeowners displaced following structure fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Homeowners are displaced after a structure fire in Sandy Sunday morning.

Fire officials say all the fire was near 9600 South and 285 East. All occupants were safely evacuated from the building.











Fire officials say the fire is out but the cause and damage are still being determined. They say Red Cross is assisting displaced homeowners.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

