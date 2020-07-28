Fire crews battle garage fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire officials responded to a fire at a 3 story single family home Monday evening.
The fire happened at 7:41 p.m. at 1505 Quincy Ave in Ogden and the person that called told officials that the fire was coming from the garage, according to fire officials.
When crews arrived they said they found fire coming from the garage side of the structure. Crews
battled the garage from the exterior until they could make enter the building and continue fire suppression efforts.
Damage to the home is setimated at $150,00, according to fire officials. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
