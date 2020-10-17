Fire crews battle brush fire in Orem

Pleasant Grove, Utah (ABC4 News) – Pleasant Grove crews are on scene of a brush fire Saturday.
The fire is burning near 1000 East Cascade Drive in Orem, according to fire officials.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Fire officials advise the public to keep drones grounded for operations.
