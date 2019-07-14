Fire causes $70k in damage to Ogden home





OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sunday morning house fire damages an Ogden home and displaces the homeowner.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home at 1646 Ogden Avenue just before 9 a.m. this morning.

The Ogden Fire Department says when they arrived, they found the home and a detached garage on fire. It took about 17 firefighters from both the Ogden City and South Ogden Fire Departments about 25 minutes to put the fire out. Fire crews also worked to protect a neighboring home.

Two vehicles were damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine how the fire started.