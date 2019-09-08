1,000-acre fire burning in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to an active fire in Millard County.

The fire is burning east of Meadows and officials are calling it the Meadow Goat fire.

The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres plus and growing, according to fire officials.

Officials say the fire has burned off the Valley floor and starting to push into the mountains east of Meadow.

The Forest Service, BLM, and State and Volunteer Fire Departments are assisting in fighting the fire.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

