Fire burning at Saratoga Springs landfill

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire is burning at a Saratoga Springs landfill and fire officials are asking residents to stay home, according to the Saratoga Springs Fire Department.

The fire began Saturday evening at the Peck Rock Landfill near Grandview Boulevard in Saratoga Springs.

Fire fighters from Saratoga Springs and Lehi are fighting the fire.

Residents in that area are asked to stay home so fire crews can easily get to the fire.

No structures are threatened and the cause of the fire is unknown.