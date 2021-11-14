Fire agencies in Tooele County battle fire at reception center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Images Courtesy of Rush Valley Fire Valley Fire

RUSH VALLEY (ABC4)- Fire crews responded to a fire on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the Royal Creek Ranches, a retreat and reception center in Rush Valley near Tooele.

Seven fire agencies, including Rush Valley Fire, Vernon, Stockton, Terra, Army Depot, North Tooele and Grantsville, along with 30 firefighters from those agencies  worked together to put out the fire which took nearly three hours to contain.

  • Images Courtesy of Rush Valley Fire Valley Fire
  • Images Courtesy of Rush Valley Fire Valley Fire
  • Images Courtesy of Rush Valley Fire Valley Fire
  • Images Courtesy of Rush Valley Fire Valley Fire

The building and the roof of the structure collapsed within the first hour of the fire. Officials believe the fire may have started in the chimney but they cannot confirm that.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories