Find where you can ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Since a cure does not yet exist, there are hundreds of thousands of people impacted by the disease in Utah. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a wonderful event for anyone who is concerned about the disease, or who is currently living with Alzheimer’s or a family caregiver to connect with other people who are also concerned.

The Walks provide an opportunity to learn more about the disease, and to understand what resources are available in our community. There are eight Walk events throughout the state of Utah, and there will be more than 5,000 participants statewide.

Walk locations include Logan, Layton, Salt Lake City, Park City, Daybreak, Orem, Cedar City and St. George. This is a fundraising event to help the Utah Chapter provided resources throughout the state for free to constituents, and to help support ongoing research.

You can sign-up online by going to www.alz.org/Walk, then click on the picture of the State of Utah and select the event that is nearest to you. You can also contact a 24/7 Helpline and sign-up. The number is 800-272-3900.

Background:

There are more than 33,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Utah right now, and since the year 2000 the number of people affected has grown by 190%. Alzheimer’s is the fourth leading cause of death in Utah. Because of the baby boomer generation, the number is expected to grow by nearly 30% in the next 5 years.

Recently scientists have found that we can reduce our risk for cognitive decline that could lead to Alzheimer’s. A few things that we all can do right now to reduce our risk are: eat a heart healthy diet, get regular exercise, get 6-8 hours of qualify sleep, stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption, and perhaps most importantly control our blood pressure.–ultimately to keep the top number in our blood pressure below 120.

Other research also includes The Alzheimer’s Association International Research Conference which gathers together over 6,000 researchers from around the world to collaborate and coordinate their research about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Some of the highlights of the conference included more studies related to the lifestyle changes to reduce risk. They also highlight such things as atmospheric impact and air quality. One exciting study showed the potential for a simple blood test to aid in diagnosing the disease.

