Find out whether you’re crossing the street correctly, according to Utah officers

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy City Police Department has taken to providing their citizens with a crosswalk tutorial to remind them of the necessary safety precautions they should take when crossing the street.

In the post, the SCPD points out that a pattern of wide striped lines running from curb to curb is a designated school crosswalk, and that it’s a state law for motorists to wait for a pedestrian to reach the end of the crosswalk before proceeding past these crosswalks, whether school is in session or not.

On the contrary, SCPD disclosed that a crosswalk with two solid parallel lines stretching from curb to curb indicates that a driver must wait for the pedestrian to make it to the other portion of the street that the vehicle is not traveling on before advancing.

