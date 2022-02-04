Find out what occupations endure the most work-related deaths in Utah

Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. Hiring has weakened for six straight months. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost since the coronavirus struck. And this week, the Congressional Budget Office forecast that employment won’t regain its pre-pandemic level until 2024. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Jan. 2021, the Utah Labor Commission’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health Bureau of Labor Statistics (UOSH BLS), in collaboration with the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) have released a report detailing fatal work injury throughout the year of 2020.

The research findings provide proof that overall work-related fatalities have decreased in the Beehive state.

In Utah, the total number of work-related deaths decreased from 51 in 2019 to 38 in 2020. The overall fatal injury rate for every 100,000 workers in Utah decreased from 3.5 in 2019 to 3.4 in 2020.

Nationally, the fatal injury rate for 2020 was 3.4.

In the state of Utah, the most work-related fatalities (count of 17) occurred in the construction industry, with the least (count of 1) occurring in financial activities and educational services.

Falls, slips, and trips accounted for the most work-related deaths (33.3%), with fires and explosions causing the least (count of 1).

The most amount of work fatalities occurred among vehicular and transportation operations (count of 13) with the least resulting from using tools or operating machinery (count of 1).

Of the data, a total of 44 men suffered work fatalities while only four women did.

To view the full report, click here.