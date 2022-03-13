(ABC4) – National Pi day falls annually on March 14. The holiday represents a celebration of the mathematical symbol, π, which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. In numerics, the trillion digit number is rounded to 3.14.

As emphasized by USA Today, along with a tribute to the mathematical constant, Pi Day brings an array of deals for all things pie-related.

On Monday, Utahns will have the opportunity to score $3.14 bargains in numerous locations across the Beehive State. According to USA Today and Coupons4Utah, these include:

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will be offering members of its 7Rewards loyalty program any whole pizza for $3.14, including cheese, pepperoni, or 7-Meat. The deal is also available through the company’s 7NOW delivery app.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is granting new and existing Blaze Rewards members the opportunity to get any 11-inch pizza for a mere $3.14 with a one-time-only reward on the chain’s app. You must be enrolled in Blaze’s loyalty program on the app to get the deal which can be redeemed through March 31.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s is giving customers a $3 “tip” for a limited time only when they order their pizza online and pick it up in-store rather than having it delivered. Additionally, customers can earn a $3 coupon code on any carry-out order exceeding $5 through May 22.

Marco’s Pizza

On Monday, Marco’s Pizza will offer customers a buy-one-get-one-free deal. Order online or through the app with the code PIDAY2022 to earn an additional medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with your purchase of any large or x-large pizza.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

With the purchase of any large pizza, Mountain Mike’s is granting customers the chance to get mini churros for just $3.14 with the promo code 314PIDAY22 on the restaurant’s website or app.

Whole Foods Market

For Amazon Prime members only, Whole Foods is selling their large cherry and apple pies for $3.14 off. This deal is in-stores only.

Sprouts

With no coupon needed, customers can purchase an apple or vegan apple pie for just $3.14.

Papa Murphy’s

On March 14, customers at Papa Murphy’s can get their order of $20 or more for 31.4% off with the code PIDAY online.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s customers will have the opportunity to purchase an additional large pizza for $3.14 along with their initial large for full price.

Cupbob

One day after Pi Day, on March 15, Cupbob bowls will be buy-one-get-one for $3.14.