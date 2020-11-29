Final Call: Nephi Fire Department mourns loss of Michael Brown

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Nephi Fire Department laid to rest Michael Brown, a 30-year-veteran of the department, who died on Monday.

According to his obituary, Brown, 51, passed away at the Millard County Care Center in Delta on November 23.

“Mike is proof that miracles do happen,” said his obituary. “Mike was born with a rare birth defect called Arthrogryposis (resulting in under development of muscles, stiffening of the joints and curvature of the spine). This never slowed Mike down.”

Brown grew up in Hinckley and graduated from Delta High School in 1988 and graduated with an Associates of Arts Degree from Dixie College.

Brown joined the Nephi Fire Department in 1991 and was still an active member at the time of his passing.

In 2000, Mike received the “Golden Key Award” from Governor Mike Leavitt. One of the many highlights of Mike’s life was the honor of being a 2002 Olympic Torchbearer.

On Saturday, as a tribute to Brown, a large flag was raised in his honor.





Mike is survived by his two brothers and two sisters.

Because of concerns surrounding COVID, a small family Graveside Service was held on Saturday, November 28 at the Hinckley Cemetery.

The Recorded Video of the service is available at https://youtu.be/s-LshRqu-U0