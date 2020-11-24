‘Fill the Hive’| Utah Highway patrol helps out the Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol needs your help! But it’s not to find a suspect or search for stolen goods. They want you to help them give to the Utah Food Bank in their first “Fill the Hive” event.

Troopers will be at Smith’s Marketplace in East Millcreek on Wednesday with their iconic beehive marked patrol cars in hopes to fill them with non-perishable food donations that will be taken to the Utah Food Bank.

The new effort is in addition to the food drive UHP has been holding since November 9 at its Salt Lake County field offices and headquarters location. You can still drop off donations there too.

According to the Food Bank, 511,000 Utahns face food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children. Families and individuals who face this challenge not only can miss Thanksgiving dinner, but other meals are also in danger of being skipped every day.

The stress and struggle to have food can be a continuous challenge.

A press release from the Utah Highway Patrol says, “The added expectations around Thanksgiving make it harder – it’s difficult to feel gratitude when you’re wondering how to feed your family.

The Utah Food Bank adds, “there’s no better time than right now to get involved and make a difference!” By partnering with the Utah Food Bank and Smiths, UHP hopes to show gratitude through giving, and by helping stock the cupboards of fellow Utahns, be a catalyst for gratitude in others.”

If you are not in Salt Lake County and can’t make it to Millcreek, the UHP encourages donations to the Utah Food Bank at a location near you or through their website https://utahfoodbank.org.

