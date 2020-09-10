Fighting COVID-19 in Utah, Governor, and Response Team brief Utah

WATCH LIVE AT 11:45 HERE ON ABC4.COM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Governor and his COVID-19 Response Team will brief Utahns today on Utah’s pandemic status, the return to school, fall, and the flu season.
They are expected to announce new goals and steps to fight the virus moving into fall and winter.
The scheduled speakers are:
- Gov. Gary R. Herbert
- Lt. Governor Spencer J. Cox
- Senate President J. Stuart Adams
- Speaker Brad Wilson
- Dr. Angela Dunn, State Epidemiologist
