Fighting COVID-19 in Utah, Governor, and Response Team brief Utah

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert takes off his mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

WATCH LIVE AT 11:45 HERE ON ABC4.COM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Governor and his COVID-19 Response Team will brief Utahns today on Utah’s pandemic status, the return to school, fall, and the flu season.

They are expected to announce new goals and steps to fight the virus moving into fall and winter.

The scheduled speakers are: