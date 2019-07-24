Field fire started by fireworks, standby evacuation warning lifted for residents

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A field fire that started at a construction site is being blamed on fireworks.

Firefighters say a group of people in their mid-teens to early twenties were lighting fireworks at a construction site near 2275 West 250 South at 9 o’clock Tuesday night when the fire spread to about 2 1/2 acres.

Crews said residents living at a nearby apartment complex were placed on standby for a possible evacuation. Crews were able to get the flames out and residents were allowed to stay in their homes.

Police say the group responsible for the fire were cited for reckless burning. No injuries to people or property were reported.