Festival of the Seas returns to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium with light shows and more

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re in need of plans for the holiday, grab your family and head to the Festival of the Seas event which will be held from now until Dec. 30.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will be hosting the Festival of the Seas for the second year and will be expanding the holiday offerings of the event as well.

The immersive, nighttime event, will feature over 16 different activities, including light shows on the Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory, Snow Ball Blitz, a tree maze, a seaside Santa, and more.

Local artists and artisans will also be on the premises to sell their goods at the Gingerbread Shopping Village.

Performances by the Ballet West will feature scenes from The Nutcracker, and several choirs, including One Voice Children’s Choir, on select nights.

“We’re excited to host this exceptional event the interweaves so many unique opportunities to celebrate the holidays and spend time with family in an immersive atmosphere with something for everyone,” said Layne Pitcher, Vice President of Marketing & Operations. “Festival of the Seas will be a unique experience the whole family can enjoy!”

In addition to the outdoor Festival of the Seas, the Aquarium will also be decorated indoors. During the day, guests can search for the Elf in the Kelp to find elves hidden in animal habitats around the Aquarium.

Aquarium hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza will then reopen for the Festival of the Seas event from 7 p.m.to 9:30 p.m. nightly, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Ticket prices are $14.95 for adults, $11.95 for seniors, military, students, and teens, $9.95 for children, and free for children two and under.