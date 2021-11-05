FEMA to cover Utah COVID funeral costs, applications being accepted

A member of the medical staff attends to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Public mistrust of authorities in corruption-plagued Bosnia has created an opening for anti-vaccination movement even though the Balkan nation has the highest rate in Europe of coronavirus deaths and faces a growing number of new infections. So far, despite an abundance of coronavirus vaccines in Bosnia, just under 13 percent of its 3.3 million people had been fully immunized against Covid-19. (AP Photo)

(ABC4) – Utahns who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for funeral expense reimbursement.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing $5.4 million for assistance related to the financial burden of COVID-19.

Funds can be used to cover cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers for headstones, transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual, and other costs.

So far, FEMA says 775 Utahns have received over $5.4 million in financial relief. Up to $9,000 per funeral is available with a $35,000 maximum per application. Applications are still being accepted for financial assistance are still being accepted.

You must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien to apply. However, there is no eligibility requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

If you would like to apply, you can contact FEMA at 844-684-6333. To learn more about FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance, click here.