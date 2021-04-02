FEMA provides an additional $17.1 million to Utah for COVID-19 response

DENVER, Utah (ABC4) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided more than $17.1 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Utah.

Officials say the assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020.

FEMA says they have provided a total of $108.5 million for the Utah COVID-19 response to date.

President Biden approved a cost-share increase from 75% to 100% for projects related to the pandemic response that include work completed between January 20, 2020, and September 30, 2021, according to officials.

Officials say the approval allowed FEMA to reimburse states, cities, and other partners for 100% of eligible costs.

The funding announcement represents the remaining 25% cost-share for two projects that were previously funded by FEMA.

The $17.1 million was approved for the Utah Department of Health’s COVID-19 associated costs, contracts, and facilities.

This funding is authorized under the January 21, 2021 Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA says they have simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly.

These reimbursements play a critical role as state, local and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.