FEMA grants additional $8.4 million for Utah COVID-19 response

DENVER, Colorado (ABC4)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving Utah an additional $8.4 million in public assistance funding for COVID-19 response. The money was made available under a disaster declaration issued in April 2020.

In October, FEMA approved $292 million for COVID-19 assistance to Utah families. Later in the month, the state received around $10 million in public assistance funding from FEMA and $5.7 million near the end of the month.

The latest round of FEMA payments allocates money to the Utah Department of Health for purchased personal protective equipment (PPE), including medical gowns, N95 masks, and gloves. The funds also covered the state’s management and control to reduce the threat of COVID-19.

The funds were also used by the Utah Division of Emergency Management, the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics, and the Utah Public Health Laboratory and mobile response team.

Earlier in the year, FEMA increased reimbursement from 75 percent to 100 percent funding for projects related to the pandemic response, retroactive to January 20, 2020, under President Biden’s orders.