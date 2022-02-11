Feeding Utah wildlife could expose you to infectious diseases, experts warn

DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.

UTAH (ABC4) – When coming across wildlife, it’s tempting to want to get closer to them and feed them.

Although they may look adorable, Utah wildlife experts are strongly urging the public to avoid feeding deer or wildlife.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says walkthrough feeding isn’t illegal, there are a myriad of concerns that have experts worried.

The spread of chronic wasting disease, along with introducing foods to animals they’re not used to can potentially be very harmful.



Chronic wasting disease is a rare, yet fatal disease that’s transmissible. Caused by the same particle as “mad cow disease,” it affects the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. Infected animals will develop brain lesions, become weak and listless, have droopy ears, salivate excessively and then die.

Transmission to humans can occur by touching an infected animal or through environmental contamination.

“Because the disease is so contagious, it is essential that residents do not feed deer or put out food that will attract them,” says DWR Veterinarian Ginger Stout. “This includes putting out corn, hay, dog food or birdseed that deer might easily access. Although it may seem like a beneficial thing to do during the winter months, feeding deer actually accelerates the spread of chronic wasting disease because it causes the deer to congregate.”

When humans feed wildlife, the animals are likely to return to the same areas which are typically located near highways and towns which exposes the animals to traffic accidents and human contact. DWR says attracting deer to your property will also attract predators such as cougars.

“Help yourself and the wildlife by allowing them to remain wild, and avoid conflicts by not feeding them,” says DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones.

Introducing foreign foods, especially during wintertime, can disrupt animals’ natural digestion cycle and nutrient intake, which could be fatal for them.

“This is why feeding deer and other wildlife is usually not a good idea,” says Jones. “Although it sounds like an act of kindness and may sometimes help some animals get through the cold months, it can often create major problems.”

