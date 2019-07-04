FedEx Office, RushMyPassport offer expedited passport services

–FILE–A signboard of U.S. courier delivery company FedEx Corp. is seen on the rooftop of a building in Yantai city, east China’s Shandong province, 2 June 2019. U.S. courier delivery company FedEx Corp. on Monday sued the U.S. Department of Commerce over a request that the package giant enforce restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment provider Huawei. (Imaginechina via AP Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – FedEx Office and RushMyPassport are teaming up to offer expedited U.S. passport services nationwide to travelers beginning this summer.

Normally, the passport processing time for the U.S. State Department is four to six weeks, however, that just changed to six to eight weeks. But now, with the help of FedEx, travelers short on time or in need of a rushed passport processing can do just that.

According to FedEx, the services will also include “overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process, and free 24/7 assistance from passport specialists.”

The expedited passports and rushed passport renewals will be offered in six tiers, of which include:

24-hour service

Next-day service

Priority service

Rush service

Standard service

Rush renewal

To find out where you can take advantage of these expedited services, visit FedEx.com/passport.