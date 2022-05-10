UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Board of Education announced that free lunch waivers for schools participating in the National School Lunch Program will end with the coming school year.

Parents looking to access free or reduced-price lunches for their children through the federal program will have to reapply by this summer.

The program was first implemented in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families seeking to enroll in the program for the following school year must apply with their local participating school by July 1.

Program eligibility will be based on federal income guidelines or through active participation in one of these programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) .

. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Officials say students who are considered homeless, migrants, runaways, a foster child, or enrolled in Head Start or other eligible pre-kindergarten programs may also be eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches.

To find out whether your household is eligible for the program, check your income and household size eligibility with this chart.