February is Maternal Mental Health Awareness month

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Spencer Cox recently declared February as Maternal Mental Health Awareness month.

In Utah, over 43 percent of pregnant women experience anxiety or depression before, during, or after pregnancy.

Brook Dorff, a specialist at Maternal Mental Health Utah, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss maternal depression and ways to treat and prevent it.

