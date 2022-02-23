FDA recalls infant formula after potential contamination causing infant illnesses

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 19, 2011, file photo, Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker’s IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Abbott Laboratories announced Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, that it is buying Alere for $5.8 billion as it tries to expand its medical diagnostics business. Alere makes tests used to diagnosis the flu, HIV, malaria and several other diseases. Abbott makes drugs, infant formula and medical devices. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Parents who may be feeding their babies with formula should check their products before continuing to do so.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to avoid specific powered infant formulas after reports of potential Salmonella Newport and Cronobacter sakazakii infections.

The voluntary recall stemmed from contamination discovered from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility.

So far, the FDA is investigating four infant illnesses in three different states. As of this report, no cases have been diagnosed in Utah.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

“The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is monitoring the situation closely and is working with Utah retailers to identify the affected products and have already located some of the implicated products in Utah stores,” says The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. “The department will continue to work to make sure no more of these products are sold to consumers as part of the recall efforts.”

Possible Cronobacter sakazakii symptoms may include: Poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

Possible Salmonella symptoms may include: Diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases, may become fatal.

To find out if the product you own is included in this recall, click here and type in the code on the bottom of the package. You can also call 1-800-986-8540.

To view the full FDA recall announcement, click here.