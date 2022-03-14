UTAH (ABC4) – Consumers are being asked to avoid using a specific COVID-19 test due to lack of authorization.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says people should not use certain ACON Flowflex COVID-19 tests, a product of ACON Biotech.

The test is labeled, “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” and is packaged in a dark blue box.

(Courtesy of FDA)

(Courtesy of FDA)

FDA says this test has not been authorized or approved for distribution in the U.S. Officials are concerned about inaccurate results stemming from the test.

So far, officials have not received any reports of injuries, adverse health consequences or death linked to the test.

Patients who believe they may have been tested with the affected kit should speak to their healthcare provider. The FDA is recommending healthcare providers who have administered an antigen test less than two weeks ago with the affected test to consider retesting patients with an FDA-authorized diagnostic test.

The ACON Laboratories Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, authorized by the FDA on October 4, 2021, is not the subject of this notice and can continue to be used.

Health officials are concerned the inaccurate test results will lead to delayed diagnosis or inappropriate treatment of SARS-CoV-2, which may cause people harm including serious illness and death.

If you’ve experienced issues with a SARS-CoV-2 test, the FDA encourages reporting the problem through the MedWatch Voluntary Reporting Form.

Further questions can be emailed to the Division of Industry and Consumer Education (DICE) at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or by calling 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.

To see the full notice, click here.