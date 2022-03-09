UTAH (ABC4) – Check your shelves because a popular infant formula recall is being expanded.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded a voluntary recall affecting infant formulas nationwide produced by Abbott.

The affected formula is Similac PM 60/40 (Lot # 27032K80 (can) / Lot # 27032K800 (case)) manufactured in Sturgis, Mich.

Officials are recalling the product due to the death of an infant who tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii after consuming Similac PM 60/40 from the batch in question.

Officials say the baby’s death is still being investigated and the official cause of death has not been determined.

At this point, the company says no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of Cronobacter sakazakii with recently tested samples from the affected lot also showing negative results.

On Feb. 17, Abbott also voluntarily recalled powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare that were manufactured in the same Michigan facility. That recall was announced after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport infections in infants were reported.

“While Abbott’s testing of distributed product detected no pathogens, we are taking action by recalling the powder formula manufactured in this facility with an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later,” says the company. “No Abbott liquid formulas are included in the recall, nor are powder formulas or nutrition products from other facilities.”

Symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool, a local health provider should be contacted immediately.

To find out if the product you have is included in this recall, check your lot number by clicking here.